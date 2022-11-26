Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Friday night featured a matchup between the top two teams in 4A District III, but Bishop McDevitt made sure there was a clear gap between them as the top seed and Manheim Central as the number two.

The Barons held the Crusader offense scoreless in the first quarter, but a Marquese Williams touchdown run opened things up early in the second quarter, and a Jaire Rawlison pick-six on the ensuing defensive possession broke the game open from there.

McDevitt put up 26 second quarter points thanks to two more touchdowns from Stone Saunders to Rico Scott then another to Williams, before two more third quarter touchdowns from Scott and Williams put the Crusaders up 40-0 through three quarters.

The Barons couldn’t find an answer to McDevitt’s potent attack as the Crusaders cruised to their 16th district title with the 40-0 win.

“Just feels like this year we’re a different team,” McDevitt junior defensive back Jaire Rawlison said. “Different from everybody. I mean rankings say a lot.”

“Coming into this game, they were number four, we were number five but we used that as a chip on our shoulder,” Rawlison said. “We feel as if we’re one of the best teams in the state and we showed it today.”

“We knew that coming into the season and coming into the game but today we just showed everybody that we can play with anybody, we can put up points whenever,” McDevitt junior wide receiver Rico Scott said.

“It’s probably the second best team we’ve had,” McDevitt head coach Jeff Weachter said. “I mean when Shady was here, we would’ve had Shady, probably a little bit better but this team is a really good football team and we’ll see, we’ll see what happens later tonight, who wins that but we’ve got a game to play next week and that’s all we’re worried about.”

Bishop McDevitt awaits the winner of Crestwood and Bonner, who play Saturday at 1 p.m.