Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — A good AAA girls soccer matchup with Bishop McDevitt hosting Middletown ended up one sided in favor of the Crusaders.

Already leading 1-0 in the first half, McDevitt’s Lindsey Husic delivered a perfect through ball to Jazmine Bennett who tucked the ball left corner pocket to put McDevitt on top 2-0.

Sophomore Kat Mooney had the first one and she almost had another before halftime. She split a pair of defenders and fired a strike but cadence lines was there with the stop.

Mooney wouldn’t be denied though. Early in the second half with a defender draped all over her, Mooney kept her composure and tucked her second goal in the right corner as Bishop McDevitt rolled at home over Middletown 4-0.