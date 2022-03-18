On the Bishop McDevitt swim roster, you’ll see one name appear a lot.

Lucas Hancock qualified for the PIAA State Championship in 4 events. His twin brother, Zachary, earned a spot in a relay. And the youngest Hancock, sophomore Isaac, is also competing in three events at the state level.

“I’m really excited because we all worked hard to accomplish our goals and make it to States,” Isaac said.

All three Hancock brothers are following in the wake of their oldest sibling, Jonah, who is also a former state champion swimmer. Jonah Hanock now swims for Mount St. Mary’s University. Their mom, Virginia, started the four boys in the water when they were just babies.

“I love the water and always have,” she said. “I wanted to be able to go to the beach or the pool and know they were safe.”

“I fell in love with it,” Isaac said.

“I’ve been doing it so long it’s just become a part of my daily routine,” Zachary said. “I just love the sport.”

Being a “swim mom” to three state qualifiers is not easy.

“It’s nerve wracking,” Virginia said. “You swim for years to get to this point and then it lays within milliseconds.”

It takes dedication at the pool and at home.

“There’s a load of towels every day in my house,” she said laughing.

Feeding the boys requires a tremendous amount of food and effort.

“With just the three of them it’s usually six hamburgers and five hot dogs,” Virginia said. “I buy eggs by the 5 dozen box.”

But swimming is clearly the Hancock family’s passion. Brothers who have thrived as family, teammates, and competitors.

So who is the fastest?

“It all depends on the events,” Lucas said. “I think it’d be me, but that’s just coming off my perspective.”

“I think it’s him (Lucas),” Isaac said. “But I’m on his tail so hopefully I can surpass him.”

“For distance, I could destroy any of them,” Zachary said. “But in sprinting, they would kill me in sprinting.”

“As long as they have fun and are happy, that’s all I can ask for,” Virginia said. “I’m just the crazy mom in the stands screaming at them.”

The Hancock brothers will swim their prelims Friday morning. Lucas and Isaac will compete against each other in the 50 freestyle event. In their seed times, they are separated by 0.3 seconds.