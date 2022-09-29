MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mid-Penn battle for boys soccer in the Keystone division lived up to expectations as Mechanicsburg and Palmyra went in to double overtime before tying 2-2 on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats set the tone right at the starting whistle when Silas Miller scored 18 seconds into the game to put Mechanicsburg 1-0. But Palmyra’s defense held strong the rest of the way to take that same score into halftime.

The Cougars flipped the script in the second half. Three minutes into play, Matthew Bordner buried shot to tie the game and then 18 seconds later, his teammate Brayden Sunho rocketed a lefty shot past the keeper to take a 2-1 lead.

Just like the first half, scoring went quiet after that until 1:40 left in the game, Jackson Drenning came out clutch with the tying goal for Mechanicsburg.

After two overtimes, neither team could find the back of the net to end in a draw.