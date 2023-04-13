MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg softball continues their domination in April as the Wildcats defeated Hershey 14-4 in six innings on Tuesday. Mechanicsburg moves to 9-0 to start the season.

And their strength comes from their depth.

“We have an amazing batting order, everyone can hit, everyone can put a bunt down if we need it,” said Mechanicsburg sophomore pitcher Jada Lacey. “We can rely on everyone.”

The Wildcat bats have been on fire this week, defeating Bishop McDevitt 24-1 on Tuesday and they are showing early on that they are a top team in the district.

“Last year we kind of started off the season the same way and we kind of fell short with our last playoff game to make it to states. So I think we have a chance this year,” said junior pitcher Sam Rybacki.

But their big test comes on Tuesday Apr. 18 when Mechanicsburg hosts another powerhouse in Palmyra. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15p.m.