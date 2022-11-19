MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg knew their fourth rematch of the year against Palmyra was going to take everything to win. Except this wasn’t just a Mid Penn Conference battle, this was for the PIAA Class 2A state championship.

It took all the way into overtime, but senior captain Gracyn Catalano buried the game-winning goal to give the Wildcats their first-ever field hockey state championship with a 1-0 win over the Cougarrs.

“To end it like this, to end it with a state title is the best feeling anyone can imagine. And to do it with this group of girls is just insane because sadly we are all going to go our separate ways now, but we are able to end the way we wanted to today,” said Catalano.

It’s a bittersweet ending, but it was the product of a stressful game. Gridlocked at 0-0 for all four quarters, they Wildcats had their chances, included a penalty stroke by Cam Standish that was saved by Palmyra goalie Haleigh Lambert.

“We beat them in overtime which is just a testament to the amount of effort this game took. Neither team was giving an inch, so it took a lot of guts to get this and now that it’s done it’s lovely,” smiled Mechanicsburg senior captain Anne Manning. “We can go take nap and just enjoy this wonderful achievement.”

The Wildcats have earned every second of sleep they get as they’ve become the first Mechanicsburg team in the school’s history to ever advance to and win a state tournament in a bracket format.