MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA District III Class 5A girls basketball quarterfinals are complete, four teams moving on to the semifinals next week.

Top-seeded Mechanicsburg defeated Twin Valley, 28-18 in the quarterfinals. Second-seeded Gettysburg behind some sharp shooting from Autumn Oaster dominated Lampeter-Strasburg. 55-43.

Full Class 5A Girls Quarterfinals results

1 Mechanicsburg (20-4) defeats 8 Twin Valley (15-9) 28-18

4 Manheim Central (19-5) defeats 5 West York (15-8) 50-41

2 Gettysburg (20-5) defeats 7 Lampeter-Strasburg (15-9) 55-43

6 Lower Dauphin (15-9) defeats 3 Greencastle-Antrim (18-4) 50-41

Mechanicsburg will now host Manheim Central in the semifinals; Gettysburg will host Lower Dauphin.

Both games are on Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. The District III Class 6A Boys Basketball Championship will be Saturday, March 5 at 6:00 p.m. at the Giant Center.