HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday afternoon at Lower Dauphin featured a crucial Mid Penn baseball matchup with the 7-3 Mechanicsburg Wildcats visiting the 10-1 Falcons.

Lower Dauphin hadn’t lost a Mid Penn game yet this season, but Jeff Lougee and Will Hummel had something to say about that. Lougee smashed a solo home run to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning, and Hummel had a steady hand on the mound to help guide Mechanicsburg to a 6-2 win.

Next up for the Wildcats is a home game Wednesday at 4:15 against Central Dauphin East while Lower Dauphin hosts Dallastown Monday at 4 p.m.