SHILLINGTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg field hockey has done something no other team in Wildcat history has done before. After defeating Villa Maria Academy 1-0 on Wednesday in the state semifinals, Mechanicsburg has punched their ticket to the PIAA Class 2A championship game.

No other team in the history of Mechanicsburg athletics has ever made a state championship appearance, according to the school’s athletic department.

The Wildcats and Hurricanes were scoreless throughout the entire game until three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Cam Standish buried a shot right in front of the cage to send Mechanicsburg to the finals.

The Wildcats will now face a familiar foe, Palmyra. It will be the fourth meeting between the Mid Penn Conference rivals this season.