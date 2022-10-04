MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg varsity football team held their Salute to Service night on Friday during their game against East Pennsboro.

The Wildcat students and community helped raise about $1,000 dollars to benefit the Wounded Warriors Umpire Academy.

Since 2014, the WWUA invites veterans to learn how to umpire baseball. It happens in cities across the country, but in 2022, the academy came to Newville. The purpose of the organization is to help reintegrate veterans into the community through their love of baseball.

For more information on the Wounded Warrior Umpire Academy, you can go to the organization’s website by clicking here.