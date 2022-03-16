(WHTM) – This Mechanicsburg Wildcats team has reached a stage that no team before them ever had.

The squad clinched their first-ever state semifinal appearance in their 45-33 win over West York.

The sharpshooting of Jayden Eager and Emma Castilla broke open what was a close game in the second half – and turned it into a cruise control victory on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats now prepare for Cardinal O’Hara on Saturday for a chance to reach the 5A Championship.