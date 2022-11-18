MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time in their history, Mechanicsburg field hockey is appearing in a state championship game as they square off against Palmyra for the Class 2A title on Saturday. They defeated Gwynedd Mercy 1-0 in the state semifinals.

In fact, no Mechanicsburg team in the school’s history has made a state title game in a bracket format.

“No Mechanicsburg team has ever been here, let alone a field hockey team,” said Gracyn Catalano. “Before last year, we haven’t even made it to states. And then to be in the state championship game is pretty amazing.”

The state semifinals were sweet revenge for the Wildcats. They lost to Gwynedd Mercy in the state quarterfinals last season.

But now it’s time to rematch Palmyra. Mechanicsburg has yet to beat the Cougars this season, they have lost twice and tied once this season to them. However, there is no backing down for Mechanicsburg.

“We just know that they are never going to give up, like us,” said Anne Manning. “They want this so badly and we are going to have to fight for every inch of them… but we are ready for that.”

Mechanicsburg and Palmyra will meet for the Class 2A state championship at Cumberland Valley High School at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.