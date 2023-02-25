MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One night after the Mechanicsburg boys held serve as a four seed in the District III quarterfinals in epic fashion, the four-seeded girls put the clamps down to secure yet another trip to the district semifinals.

Mechanicsburg held off late chances from five seed Lower Dauphin to secure a 22-19 win at home and head to the District III semifinals for the fourth straight year. The Falcons had a look at three to send the game to overtime, but the Wildcat defense forced a tough shot and survived at home.

The Wildcats now gear up for a battle with the District III 5A top seed in Greencastle-Antrim as they visit the Blue Devils in the district semifinals Monday, February 27 at 7 p.m.