MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg girls soccer defeated Mifflin County 2-0 at home on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats jumped out to a lead in the first half when Alex Black sent a lefty shot that went through the legs of Huskies goal keeper Bailey McNitt to head into halftime 1-0.

Mechanicsburg added an insurance goal with eight minutes remaining in the game when Alayna Williams found Mia Loran on a cross as the junior buried it top shelf to seal the win for the Wildcats.