MECHANICSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg’s Halle Engle has been named the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year for girls soccer in the state of Pennsylvania on Thursday.

The senior scored 50 goals and added 11 assists on the year and helped lead the Wildcats (18-4-2) to the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

Engle ended her high school career with 132 goals and 47 assists and was one of the most dominant players in Central PA.

“Halle is the best player I have ever seen at this level,” said Palmyra head coach Tim Grinstead of Engle in the Gatorade Player of the Year press release. “She is strong and fast. We have some very fast players and they were barely able to keep up with her. Many times, we would double- and triple-team her just to keep the ball off her foot. We have never had to do that to another player.”

Engle has signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer for Liberty University next season.