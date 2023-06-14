BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) — Luke Morgan just threw one of the biggest pitches of his life.

The Mechanicsburg senior baseball player threw out the first pitch for his favorite baseball team before his Orioles took on the Blue Jays at Camden Yards.

“I always imagined you know, wearing the jersey out there, being a professional, but having the opportunity to throw out the first pitch means a lot,” Morgan said.

They don’t let just anyone toss out the first ball. For Luke, that mound visit was the culmination of a year’s worth of perseverance.

Last June, Luke was admitted to the hospital with an accelerated heart rate. He was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy.

“My heart was slowly getting enlarged, blood wasn’t getting pumped through all the way through my body,” Morgan said.

A ventricular assist device kept Luke’s heart pumping as he spent two months on the heart transplant list. Finally, in February, Luke successfully received a heart transplant. Everything has gone according to plan, but he can’t yet return to the game he loves.

“It’s definitely been difficult, especially watching my high school team winning a district championship and going into states,” Morgan said.

Being sidelined didn’t stop Luke from being the best teammate in the dugout. Staying around the game has been vital for him in his recovery.

“Baseball has always been a huge part of everything that’s going on,” Morgan said. “It’s always gotten me through everything I mean I go home, go to sleep to baseball, watch baseball, it’s always on my TV so it’s definitely a stress reliever and it’s always great to watch a baseball game.”

It doesn’t hurt that his favorite ball club is nearly ten games over .500 either.

“I grew up coming to Orioles games and watching them and always cheering for them and it means a lot to have the opportunity to come out here and talk to the players and meet them and get to know the team and everything,” Morgan said.

And as for that first pitch, a new heart didn’t keep Luke from delivering some heat.

“[I’ll] ask the manager for a spot and maybe come out of the bullpen so I don’t know, I mean I’m right there with Felix Bautista with a 100 mile per hour fastball so we’re right there, we’re right there,” Morgan said.

Luke hopes that first pitch is far from his last. The Mechanicburg senior plans to reclassify to the class of 2024 and play for the Wildcats next season.