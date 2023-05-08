MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg pitcher Will Hummel has been an ace for the Wildcats this season. He’s a lights out pitcher that has elevated his fastball into the 90’s, a goal he always thought was out of reach.

“I never thought that was possible. I kind of doubted myself going into the season, but now that I’ve seen what I’m capable of, it’s always open,” Hummel said about his velocity.

But it was never because the talent wasn’t there, Hummel has plenty of that. The doubt came from something completely out of his control. As a baby, Hummel was diagnosed with homocystinuria (HCU), a rare disorder that doesn’t let the body break down amino acids found in protein.

It has caused Hummel to rearrange his entire life. If not managed properly, homocystinuria can become a serious condition.

“Maintaining the diet, the low-protein diet, it’s been a challenge I guess. But it’s been something I’ve faced since birth. So I don’t know anything else so I just kind of work through it,” Hummel said.

Protein and athletics go hand-in-hand. When athletes need to bulk up and build muscle, they increase protein intake. When they need to recover, they drink branched-chained amino acids to help revitalize their muscles.

Hummel can’t have much protein, so it makes his training so much harder than most. But he’s battled every day and stuck to a strict regime to help him gain about 35 pounds in the offseason to finally break 90 on the radar gun.

And his worth ethic has set an example for his teammates.

“Looking what he’s done in the past year, putting on 30-40 pounds almost. There’s no excuse for us,” said Jeff Lougee, a junior for Mechanicsburg baseball . “Every single one of us on this team can eat protein as much as he can so there’s no excuse for any of us going out there if he’s able to do what he can do now.”

Hummel is headed to play baseball at Pitt next year, but is most excited to pursue his dream career in dentistry. He’s already been accepted into the school’s program. And he wants to serve as an example to those with HCU that you can handle any curveball thrown at you in life.

“I’ve had people reach out who are in the HCU community saying I’m an inspiration to them and that they see my success. It kind of gives them hope,” Hummel said. “I’ve talked with younger kids. A seven-year-old boy reached out to me and we were talking about dealing with the diet and what challenges he’s working with friends and things.”

Hummel wants to continue being a positive role model for the HCU community and also keep dominating on the mound to help his Wildcats make a run in the postseason.