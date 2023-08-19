CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — There have been a lot of eyes on Trinity’s young running back Messiah Mickens, and Saturday night the sophomore finally revealed where he’ll play at the next level.

The class of 2026 running back announced via Twitter he’s staying in Pennsylvania and is committed to Penn State football. Mickens impressed in his freshman season with the Shamrocks, helping Trinity to a state semifinal appearance last fall.

The 5’10”, 185 pound back had received offers from some of the top schools in the country including Alabama, Ohio State, and Michigan, but chose to stay in Pennsylvania and join the Nittany Lions.

Mickens and the Shamrocks begin the fall season on Friday, August 25th at 7 p.m. at home against Delone Catholic.