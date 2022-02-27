MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Messiah Women’s Basketball won its sixth-straight MAC Commonwealth Championship on Sunday, 69-55 over Widener. With the win, Messiah earned an automatic bid into the Division III NCAA Tournament.

Camp Hill alum and Messiah graduate student Leah Springer finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks, four assists and three steals. She was named the MAC Commonwealth Tournament Most Valuable Player.

The team led by as many as 21 points in the second half, dominating Widener as the second-seeded visitors struggled with turnovers and fouls.

This championship game was a also a rematch of last season’s MAC Commonwealth Championship Game where Messiah claimed their fifth-straight MAC Commonwealth Title, defeating Widener 60-45. The win in 2022 marks the school’s 14th overall title.

The Falcons will find out where they are heading and who their opponent is in the Division III National Tournament on Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. The Selection Show will be broadcast live on NCAA.com.