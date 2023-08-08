PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Harrisburg native and former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons was listed as No. 9 in the NFL’s Top 100 list for 2023.

Parsons, who went 12th overall to Dallas in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year in both of his seasons with the Cowboys. Parsons has performed well in Texas, ranking in the top 10 for sacks (13.5), quarterback hits (26) and forced fumbles (3) for last season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In 2022, Parsons had 42 solo tackles and three forced fumbles. In total, Parsons has had 26.5 career sacks, 106 solo tackles and six forced fumbles.

Last season Parsons scored a return touchdown for the first, and only so far, of his professional career.

With Penn State, Parsons accumulated 100 solo tackles in his two seasons and six forced fumbles. In the 2019 season, Parsons earned numerous awards and honors, including NCAA All-American.

Parsons has continued to flourish with Dallas. The Cowboys and Parsons will play their first preseason game on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will start the season in New York against the Giants on Sept. 10.