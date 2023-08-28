HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Micah Parsons, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker, was tabbed to the No. 6 spot on ESPN’s annual ranking of the top 100 NFL players on Monday.

ESPN cited the fact that Parsons has had nine games with more than one sack across his first two NFL seasons, which has put him at a tie for the most multi-sack games of any player since the stat started to be officially tracked in 1982.

The Penn State alumni was runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year in both of his seasons in the NFL.

Last season, Parsons had 65 total tackles with 42 of them being solo. Parsons posted 13.5 sacks last season, slightly improving from his rookie campaign where he achieved 13 sacks.

Parsons has proven himself as one to watch and, according to ESPN, has been “unblockable” in training camp.

Parsons and the Cowboys will start their season on Sept. 10 at the New York Giants.