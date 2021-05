HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Less than a week after being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, Harrisburg native Micah Parsons was back home on Monday afternoon to receive a key to the city from Mayor Eric Papenfuse.

Micah and his family invited as many of his Harrisburg friends, family and fans as he could to the Midtown Arts Center, and the response was enormous. The 12th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft spoke to a full crowd.