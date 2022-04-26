HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dallas Cowboys linebacker and Harrisburg native, Micah Parsons, was honored with his second key to the City of Harrisburg on Tuesday afternoon. That’s right, his second key. But the honor is still surreal for Parsons.

“This city means so much to me and I would pretty much do anything possible for the city and for the district if they ever need me,” he said. “This is what it’s all about. Coming back, you know, why you got there and where you’re at now.”

The key was presented to him by Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. There was an apparent miscommunication between the mayor’s office and Parsons that the first key was misplaced when he moved to the Dallas area to begin his career.

Don’t worry, he found his first key.

And what a career it has been so far. Parsons won the Defensive Rookie of the Year this past season where he started in all 16 games for the Cowboys and recorded 84 total tackles, 13 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Parsons has spent the past week in Central Pennsylvania attending events like Penn State’s Blue-White Spring Game and a Hershey Bears game to drop the buck before the game.