HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are few events in the Midstate that generate more buzz than the Mid Penn Bank Celebrity Golf Shootout, and none rival the guest list.

With over three dozen celebrities making their way to Central Pennsylvania for the past seven years, what Mid Penn Bank CEO Rory Retrievi has created is nothing short of remarkable.

The annual golf week raises over one million dollars for the PA Breast Cancer Coalition to aide in the fight against the leading cancer among women.

The Celebrity Shootout portion of the event pairs a Midstate golfer with one of the celebrities at Colonial Golf & Tennis Club. On each of the nine holes, two teams are eliminated until there is only one pair left standing.

In 2022 the event featured legends of the NFL like Merill Hoge, Ron Jaworski, Lawrence Taylor and more. Eagles lineman Brandon Graham, although eliminated eary in the celebrity shootout, brought some current NFL flare to the event. Seth Joyner and Mike Quick played some of the best golf of any of the celebrities in attendance.

The Mid Penn Bank Celebrity Golf Classic continues with a five-person scramble on Thursday, July 14 at Hershey Country Club.