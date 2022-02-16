Mid Penn Basketball Championship 2022 matchups set, semifinals highlights

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mid Penn Basketball Championship matchups are set after Tuesday night’s semifinals in the boys and girls brackets.

Trinity girls held strong against Big Spring’s late game push to advance to the Championship game, 53-44. The Shamrocks will face Cedar Cliff, who prevailed over Central Dauphin, 37-34.

Shippensburg handled the Trinity boys on Tuesday, 75-60 thanks to superior size in the paint. The Greyhounds will now face Cedar Cliff, who knocked off Cumberland Valley 50-46 in overtime.

The Mid Penn Basketball Championships are on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Milton Hershey School. The Girls tipoff at 6:05 p.m. and the boys will follow at 7:35 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on abc27.3 courtesy of HS Sports Live.