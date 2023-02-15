(WHTM) — Trinity and State College will meet in the Mid Penn Championship game after dominating their semifinal matchups. The Shamrocks took down Milton Hershey, while the Little Lions downed Waynesboro.

State College and Waynesboro started out slow offensively. Both teams struggled to find their shooting stroke as the Little Lions led 10-9 after the first quarter. State took 21-17 lead into halftime and then took over for the rest of the game on their way to a 62-48 win.

Milton Hershey gave Trinity a good first half run, trading buckets with the Shamrocks and only trailing 20-16 after one, but Trinity went on a run in the second quarter. The Rocks opened up an eight point halftime lead and didn’t look back in a 67-48 win.

State College and Trinity will square off in the Mid Penn Championship at Cumberland Valley High School on Thursday at 7:35pm.