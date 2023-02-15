(WHTM) — The Mid Penn girls basketball conference championship is set. Cedar Cliff will face off against Altoona Thursday night at Cumberland Valley High School at 6:05 p.m.

Cedar Cliff handled business against Trinity at Big Spring, as the Colts remained undefeated this season with a comfortable 52-24 win over the Shamrocks.

Led by Melana Eyer’s game-high 20 points, Altoona downed Greencastle-Antrim 46-36 at East Pennsboro High School on Tuesday night. Brookyln Barron and Zaelinh Nguyen-Moore both tallied nine points for the Mountain Lions.

Mia Libby led the Blue Devils with 18 points while Haley Noblit added 12 in the loss.