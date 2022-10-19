Middletown, P.A. (WHTM) — Middletown boys soccer had a little extra juice on the sidelines when they hosted Milton Hershey Tuesday night.

That’s because due to the cancellation of the football season, the marching band and cheerleaders have been on the Middletown boys soccer sidelines all season, cheering on the Blue Raiders.

That extra energy certainly translated, as the Blue Raiders scored two second half goals in a 2-0 win over Milton Hershey before they wrap up the regular season at Harrisburg on Thursday.