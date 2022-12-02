MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — In the last few years, Middletown has risen into District lll basketball power. They’ve been to the district championship game the past two seasons, winning the title in 2021, but losing last season to Berks Catholic.

But Middletown is a much younger group this time around, with only one returning starter that played every game for the Blue Raiders. So there’s going to be a learning curve.

“We can’t compare ourselves to last year’s team. We got to be our own team. We got to establish our own identity now,” said Chris Bradford, the Middletown boys basketball head coach. “We got big eyes and we are not going to be satisfied with what is going to happen tomorrow or whatever happens the next day. And if we keep taking care of the day to day, that’s going to fall onto our laps when it happens”

Earning their place in another Class 4A district title game might take a little more time and include some trial and error, but the Blue Raiders know they have the talent to get back.

“We’re building and it’s coming quick. Every day is just a building block of trying to get us better and keep trying to be successful and keep working hard every day,” said junior guard Tyson Leavh. “Every time we are in the gym in between the lines we always try and say go 110% between those lines.”

And that effort is sure translate into a lot of wins as the team continues to gel and get more varsity reps. Middletown opens up their season against Littlestown on Saturday at home at 2:30 p.m.