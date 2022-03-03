HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown Boys Basketball fell to Berks Catholic, 60-37, in the PIAA District III Class 4A Championship. The Saints jumped out to a 25-6 lead in the first half that became insurmountable.

The 17-0 lead in the first told fans everything they needed to know about this game early, as the Saints continued to shoot well from three and shut down Middletown’s offense entirely.

Berks Catholic’s Josiah Jordan led all scorers with 17 points. The team hit eight three-pointers in the contest. For Middletown, senior Tajae Broadie was the leading scorer with 15 points. Tate Leach had 5 points.

Middletown (20-4) defeated Trinity on the road in the semifinals to advance to the Giant Center title game, 63-49. The Blue Raiders were the three seed in the Class 4A bracket, while Berks Catholic came in as the top seed.

Both teams advance to the PIAA State Class 4A Basketball Tournament, which begins next week.