DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby has transferred to Steel-High for the 2022 school year following the news that his school district’s season is canceled.

Middletown Area School District has canceled its football season due to widespread hazing among the football team.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Steel-High Superintendent Mick Iskric confirmed that Appleby was in good standing prior to his decision to transfer.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA), tells abc27 that a transfer after a student starts practice at a school must sit out a period of 21 days from their enrollment date at the new school and complete the athletic transfer waiver form.

PIAA says each transfer waiver request form will be handled by the District Committee on a case-by-case basis, taking information from the school to make a decision on the athletic eligibility of the student.

Dr. Iskric has also confirmed with abc27 that his district has invited Middletown’s marching band and cheerleaders to join their high school on the sidelines for all home games. He is waiting on confirmation from Middletown.

“I spoke with Dr. Hunter – Chelton Hunter today in regards to it, and the way I put it was we’re rivals, but we’re neighbors. So whatever we can do to help and you know, I look at it, whereas, you know, with my own daughters, I would want them to have every opportunity possible,” Dr. Iskric said.

He says they are working on trying to get them for away games too, but some additional logistics are involved before it can also be offered.

“It’s just the right thing to do, you know, that’s the bottom line. You know, they’re going through some tough times and we want to make sure we’re there to support them. All in all, just like I want for my own kids, we want their kids to have the same opportunities.”

Middletown was set to kick off the 2022 football season on the road against Lower Dauphin at Hersheypark Stadium. Lower Dauphin was unable to find a last-minute opponent and is seeking an opponent for the end of the season.

“We apologize to our students, parents, and fans for this last-minute change to our schedule. Our thoughts are with Middletown as they navigate this difficult situation,” Lower Dauphin said in a statement.