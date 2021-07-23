Midstate players sign MLB contracts, Montgomery inks $5 million signing bonus

Getting drafted is one thing, signing your first MLB contract is another thing. For three Midstate baseball players, they’ve signed on the dotted line and will join their MLB franchises.

Benny Montgomery (Colorado Rockies/Red Land)

Red Land’s Benny Montgomery was drafted 8th-overall to the Colorado Rockies earlier this month. Now he’s agreed to a $5 million signing bonus, according to MLB.com’s 2021 Draft Tracker. The contract is a PA record, according to MLB.com senior writer Jim Callis.

The outfielder’s rise to Top-10 draft pick was cemented after hitting .420 on the season with 44 runs scored, seven home runs and 22 RBIs. He was named Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year.

Michael Morales (Seattle Mariners/East Pennsboro)

East Pennsboro’s Michael Morales was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft to the Seattle Mariners.

The pitcher has signed his contract, including a $1.5 million signing bonus, according to MLB.com.

Morales was committed to play for Vanderbilt before being drafted to the MLB.

Justin Williams (Houston Astros/Penn State/Cumberland Valley)

Cumberland Valley’s Justin Williams was drafted in the 17th round of the 2021 MLB Draft to the Houston Astros.

The deal included a $125,000 signing bonus, according to MLB.com.

