(WHTM) — The PIAA State Basketball Tournament is on to the Elite Eight, about one dozen teams remain in the hunt for a state title. The Championship games will be played at the GIANT Center in Hershey from March 24-26.

Below is a list of the quarterfinals games for all the Midstate schools in the state tournament sites and times.

Girls Basketball

Class 6A Second Round

Tuesday, March 15

Cedar Cliff (27-1) vs. Pennsbury (25-3) at Governor Mifflin HS at 7 p.m.

Central Dauphin (22-4) vs. Spring-Ford (22-6) at Manheim Township HS at 6 p.m.



Class 5A Second Round

Wednesday, March 16

West York (17-10) vs. Mechanicsburg (23-5) at CD East HS at 7 p.m.

Gettysburg (24-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (26-2) at Altoona HS at 6 p.m.

Class 4A Second Round

Wednesday, March 16

Delone Catholic (28-1) vs. Lansdale Catholic (17-7) at Garden Spot HS at 7 p.m.



Class 1A Second Round

Wednesday, March 16

TBD

Boys Basketball

Class 5A Second Round

Tuesday, March 15

Shippensburg (22-4) vs. Chester (20-3) at Manheim Township HS at 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Second Round

Wednesday, March 16

Lancaster Mennonite (18-9) vs. Old Forge (17-9) at Liberty HS, Bethlehem at 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A Second Round

Tuesday, March 15

Mount Calvary Christian (27-2) vs. Nativity BVM (21-5) at Geigle Complex, Reading at 6 p.m.

Linville Hill Christian (24-3) vs. St. John Neumann (24-3) at Martz Hall, Pottsville at 7 p.m.

The quarterfinals are on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 15 and 16. Semifinal games are on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19. The Championships will be played at the GIANT Center in Hershey on Thursday through Saturday, March 24-26.