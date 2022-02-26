HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The top individual wrestlers in the Midstate won gold at the 3A/2A South Central Region Wrestling Championships on Saturday. The 3A event was held at Spring Grove HS, while CD East played host to the 2A wrestlers.

Below are a full list of champions by weight class for both 3A and 2A.

Class 3A Finals Results

106: Liam Flanagan, Central Dauphin d Jorden Williams, Hempfield, 4-1

113: Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township d Nico Tocci, Warwick 7-3

120: Mason Leiphart, Dover won by default over Kamdyn Williams, Manheim Township

126: Karl Shindledecker (Chambersburg) d Josh Hilliard, Manheim Township 6-0

132: Matt Repos (Central Dauphin) tf Ivan Vega (Spring Grove) – 16-0, 5:35

138: Aliazer Alicea (Manheim Township) md Dominic Jurado (Wilson) – 8-0

145: Mike Trainor (Octorara) d Regan Lefevre (Hempfield) – 7-5 SV

152: Caden Dobbins (Dallastown) d Dominic Frontino (Shippensburg) – 1-0

160: Ryan Garvick (Central Dauphin) d Nick Nettleton (Exeter Township) – 3-1

172: Tucker Hogan (Daniel Boone) p Kevin Olavarria (Manheim Township) – 4:35

189: Johnny Miller (Exeter Township) md Aiden Hight (Chambersburg) – 9-1

215: Sam Rodriuez (Gettysburg) md Travis Armstrong (Central Dauphin East) – 11-3

285: 285: Trevor Gallagher (Gettysburg) p Avery Kuhns (Chambersburg) – 0:57

Team scores

1. Manheim Township 146.50

2. Central Dauphin 103.50

3. Hempfield 92.50

Class 2A Finals Results

106: Aaron Seidel (Northern Lebanon) d Major Lewis (Trinity) – 8-2

113: Deven Jackson (West Perry) md Mason McLendon (Susquenita) – 10-0

120: Eric Howe (Lancaster Catholic) d Jackson Rush (West Perry) – 3-0

126: Eli Bounds (Boiling Springs) d Tyler Morrison (West Perry) – 5-2

132: Christian Doi (Camp Hill) d Dominic Caldwell (Susquenita) – 3-1

138: Kobin Karper (Boiling Springs) d Nolen Zeigler (West Perry) – 5-0

145: Ean Wilson (Boiling Springs) d Jake Gilfoil (Bishop McDevitt) – 17-10

152: Michael Duggan (Boiling Springs) d Andrew Christie (Bishop McDevitt) – 6-4 SV

160: Ganon Smith (Newport) p Cooper Gill (Northern Lebanon) – 2:36

172: Jagger Gray (Trinity) d Gabriel Davis (Berks Catholic) – 3-1

189: Kade Werner (Bishop McDevitt) d Tucker Paynter (Trinity) – 5-3

215: Brad Morrison (West Perry) d Brody Kline (Berks Catholic) – 7-2

285: Riley Robell (Bishop McDevitt) p Caleb Brewer (Wyomissing) – 0:41

Team scores

1. Boiling Springs

Up next for Midstate wrestlers is the PIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament on March 10-12, 2022 at GIANT Center in Hershey. More information can be found by clicking here.