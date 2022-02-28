STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Mifflin County Girls Basketball won the District VI Class 6A Championship on Monday over State College, 49-39. It was the first district title in Huskies school history.

In the win, Marissa Gingrich scored her 1,000th career point, as just a junior. Gingrich led all scorers with 26 points. Huskies Bri Bodtorf also had 18 points.

The Little Lions trailed by just three points at the half, but Mifflin County’s 10-0 run in the third sealed the deal for the Huskies.

Mifflin County improves to 13-5 and will now play in the state tournament in Class 6A.