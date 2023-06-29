SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chayce Macknair, who graduated Shippensburg University in May, was named to the 2023 Division II Academic All-America Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country Third Team on Wednesday.

This is the second consecutive season the Lewistown, Pennsylvania native earned the award that recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their achievement in their sport and in academics. This marks the 88th Academic All-America honor in the Raider’s history.

Macknair receives this award following his completion of a bachelor’s degree in history and social studies teaching certification. The alum had a perfect 4.0 cumulative GPA and despite injury, qualified and competed in the 5K at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Indoor and Outdoor Championships.

The Mifflin County graduate is the 2023 PSAC Champion Scholar for Men’s Outdoor Track & Field. Macknair is a three-time PSAC Champion in track & field, winning the 10K in the 2021 outdoor championship, the 3K in the 2022 indoor championship and the 5K in the 2022 indoor championship.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All-time, Macknair is a five-time place-winner and four-time All-PSAC competitor.