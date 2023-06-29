HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Miles Sanders has played football in Pennsylvania his entire life —up until this upcoming season.

But the former Penn State and Eagles star is still giving back to PA. Sanders is hosting youth football camps in Pittsburgh, his new home Charlotte as a member of the Carolina Panthers, and here in the Midstate at Bishop McDevitt.

Having spent part of his life in west, central and eastern PA Sanders emphasized what it means to give back to these kids.

“I just like doing stuff for the youth, I just like being around kids and just bringing joy to their day and putting a smile on their face,” Sanders said. “I see how these kids look up to a guy like me and it’s a blessing to be here and be that for them.”

Sanders also talked about how special it was to play football at all three levels right here in Pennsylvania.

“It was real special to play in PA,” Sanders said. “There’s a lot of legends that come from this state and especially on the west side.”

“You know I’m from the western part of PA,” Sanders said. “Went from the middle and then played for Philly so I went through the whole state and get shown a lot of love throughout the whole state so it’s a blessing.”

“To even go through that and a lot of people’s stories not like that and it’s a blessing for my story to be like that.”