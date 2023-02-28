HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Millersburg Girls Basketball won its first District III Title since 1991 on Tuesday, 54-19 over Lancaster Mennonite in Class 2A.

Millersburg used a 31-3 run to make the difference in the 35-point victory.

Head Coach Chad Everhart says the feat of winning a District Championship is remarkable, but a feat they manifested back in the fall.

“Two years ago, we won four games,” Everhart said. “We were in a lot of games, but we only won four. [Now] we just try to continue to get better. In our first meeting before our first practice, we had a picture of Giant Center on the board in my room. We just decided we’re going to get there and we’re going to win. They’ve let nothing hold them back all year long.”

Millersburg was led by Jana Strait with a game-high 17 points. Sophomore Emma Miller led the way defensively with a number of turnovers, 13 points and 8 rebounds.

The PIAA District III Championships will crown six girls and six boys champions between Class 1A-6A. The District III Championship games will be held on Tuesday, February 28 and Thursday, March 2 inside the Giant Center in Hershey.