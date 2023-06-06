CARY, N.C. (WHTM) – No. 20 Rollins (41-17) scored the most runs by a Millersville opponent since 2016, sending the Marauders to the elimination bracket of the NCAA Division II Baseball World Series.

The Rollins Tars jumped ahead of Millersville early with a 7-0 lead heading into the third. The Marauders were never able to overcome the deficit, only scoring four runs. The Tars extended their lead with ten more runs throughout the game.

The 17-4 final score dominatingly knocked out the No. 1 seeded Millersville.

“Going down 7-0 to start is not the way we drew it up,” said Millersville head coach Jon Shehan. “Struggled from then on…we just flat out got beat tonight. Once you get down seven you have to start making pitching decisions that affect the next two or three days, and it just rolled from there.”

Millersville played seven pitchers in the effort, starting Matt Seibert, who gave up five runs on four hits.

“(Starting pitcher Matt Seibert) just had a bad night,” Shehan said. “He couldn’t locate his change-up, which is his bread-and-butter. The goal was to pitch in, work off of that and throw the change-up. Rollins had some good at-bats early, and we made a bunch of mistakes that opened the door. We are way better than that.”

The Marauders had their best opportunity for a comeback in the third inning. Millersville was down 1-0 and Chase Simmons scored the only homer for Millersville with no one on the bases. Millersville loaded the bases following that with only one out. Justin Taylor hit a ground ball to score Thomas Caufield with the fielder’s choice. Matthew Williams worked a full count with two on and two out, but Rollins starting pitcher Edward Berry denied the chance.

Berry earned the win for the Tars, pitching five innings and striking out seven.

“We’ll get right back on the horse,” said Taylor. “Coach has preached to us that when we get punched in the mouth we punch right back. So, hopefully, we’ll come out the next game and get it back.”

Millersville will try to stave off elimination from against Cal State San Bernardino tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. in Cary, North Carolina.