MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Millersville baseball has been dominant this season. Standing at 45-8 overall on the year, the Marauders cruised through the NCAA Super Regional against Seton Hill to advance to the NCAA Division II Championship tournament.

Millersville has officially earned the top seed in the entire bracket as they prepare to open up the tournament against the University of Indianapolis in Cary, North Carolina on Saturday.

“The kids are super selfless right now playing for each other,” said head coach Jon Shehan. “Everything has been very positive. I think they really believe in what they are doing and they certainly believed in the super regional and I think they believe they have a good chance to win this week.”

Although it’s new territory for this group of Marauders, Millersville has a history of performing well in this tournament. In 2016 they finished as the NCAA national runner-up.

“I mean there’s always nerves. Even in the regular season there’s nerves, but nerves are a good thing. But we are excited, we are confident and feeling good,” said Jimmy Losh, the Marauders second baseman. “It would mean a lot to be able to bring one back for Millersville. “

And a championship would arguably cement themselves as the best team in program history.

Millersville squares off against the University of Indianapolis on Saturday at 6:00pm.