MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Kira Mowen was named the 17th head coach of Millersville’s women’s basketball team on Tuesday.

Mowen hails from Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and spent 12 seasons as a Division I assistant at Texas State, Davidson, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Monmouth. Mowen moved to Division III at Knox College to become the head coach of their program. Her leadership helped the Prairie Fire to make their first program NCAA Tournament appearance and a first conference championship in 2022-23.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’d like to thank Miles Gallagher and the search committee for believing in me and allowing me to join the Millersville family,” said Mowen. “I am extremely excited to be back home in the area where I grew up and to represent Millersville women’s basketball. This is one of the top universities that compete in one of the best Division II conferences in the country.”

Mowen played college basketball at the University of Illinois and Youngstown State.

With Davidson, Mowen helped the team to a Southern Conference Regular Season Championship. While with Davidson Mowen also served as the recruiting coordinator. Mowen spent one season with Wisconsin-Milwaukee, helping the team earn the most regular-season wins in program history. With Monmouth, Mowen helped the team to its best-ever conference finish.

When Mowen moved on to be the head coach at Knox, she turned the Prairie Fires around. During the 2022-23 season, the team accumulated a school-record 22 wins, going 15-1 in their conference. Before Mowen arrived, Knox had not won more than 16 games during a campaign in 30 years.

“My experience as a Division I assistant and as the head coach at Knox has given me great insight into taking over a program and making it a ‘family’ in such a short time,” Mowen said. “I will use all those valuable lessons from my last 14 years of coaching to make a culture change at Millersville.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mowen is inheriting a Millersville team that has won nine PSAC East titles and three conference championships. The Marauders have made 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, with their last trip being in 2010-11.

Millersville women’s basketball finished 18-12 last season and 12-10 in its conference.