MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — No. 6 Millersville baseball cranked out a comeback for the fourth game in a row over the No. 5 University of Indianapolis on Saturday to continue competing in the national championship tournament in the winner’s bracket.

Redshirt senior Thomas Caufield saved the Marauders, who were trailing by two, with a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give them the lead.

Millersville (46-8) took the charge early, with two runs in the first inning, but Indianapolis (39-20) tied it in the third inning and took the lead in the fifth, setting up the Marauders for their characteristic comeback.

“Our game plan didn’t work out early,” said Millersville head coach Jon Shehan. “Obviously, we were going to be really aggressive on the bases, and it didn’t work out. They did a really good job preparing and shutting our running game down. But our hitters bailed us out.”

Pitcher Evan Rishell earned the win for his team, increasing his uncontested record to 6-0. The Wrightsville, Pennsylvania native combined with Nate Young and Kris Pirozzi to pitch for 3.5 innings, with all three shutting out the opposition.

Graduate student Carson Kulina got the start for Millersville but was switched out after giving up three runs on five hits and two walks during his 4 and 2/3 innings.

Colby Gromlich also saw time on the mound. The redshirt sophomore from Hamburg, Pennsylvania got the Marauders out of a tough two-on, two-out situation, but ended up allowing two runs in the sixth for Indianapolis to elevate their lead to 5-2.

Besides Caufield’s big play, Justin Taylor led Millersville offensively going 3-for-4 and earned a crucial run for the Marauders in the bottom of the sixth. The performance was Taylor’s first three-hit game since the 2022 PSAC Quarterfinals.

Millersville continues in the tournament tonight, taking on Rollins at 6 p.m. in Cary, North Carolina.