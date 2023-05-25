PUEBLO, Co. (WHTM) — Millersville University student Hannah Woelfling finished runner-up in the NCAA hammer throw competition on Thursday.

“It’s my last competition so I wanted to go out with a bang and do what I was capable of doing,” said Woelfling.

The Millersville senior finished her collegiate career swinging, with her silver-medal score being 203-4. This is the best finish by a Marauder ever in the event and the Lebanon, Pennsylvania native is now a three-time All-American in the hammer throw event.

The Cedar Crest high school graduate hit 62 meters on her first toss and she was pushed to first place, but Grand Valley State’s Judith Essemiah took over with her winning distance of 211-0 in the second round. Essemiah’s winning score was six feet above Woelfing’s record. In one of her five final attempts, Woefling topped 200-0 just once.

“It’s an odd feeling because I feel a little underwhelmed with my performance,” said Woelfling. “I thought I could hit a 63 (meters), but at the end of the day, second place to someone six feet in front of my PR is not a bad day.”

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Woelfling is only the second Marauder to finish in second place or better at the national level. The technology and engineering education major is just the fourth Marauder since 2017 to become an All-American for a throwing event.

Woelfling isn’t done, however.

The 2022 PSAC Outdoor Championships MVP competes in the discus on Friday.