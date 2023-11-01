MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Millersville University’s Athletic Director Miles Gallagher’s resignation was announced Tuesday.

“Millersville has been home to me for almost 16 years,” said Gallagher. “It’s not just my alma mater, but the place I’ve been able to grow both personally and professionally. I’m incredibly proud of what our student-athletes and coaches have accomplished during my tenure.”

Gallagher has served in this role for eight years, being named the director of athletics in December 2015. Gallagher was a student-athlete at Millersville and worked as a graduate assistant and an associate athletic director before assuming this position.

Under Gallagher’s leadership, the Marauders earned seven Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championships, three individual NCAA Championships and had consecutive top-six finishes in the PSAC’s Dixon Trophy standings, an award which is given to the league’s most successful program.

In academics, Gallagher oversaw a record increase in the number of PSAC Scholar-Athletes and the department GPA reached 3.20.

Gallagher worked hard in fundraising and during his tenure increased the annual scholarship allocation amount from $600,000 to $1.5 million for student-athletes. The Lancaster, Pennsylvania native led the athletic department in exceeding $1 million in annual fundraising for the first time and the program has passed that mark for eight straight years.

“It has been a pleasure working with Miles over the past few years, and I greatly respect his commitment to student-athlete success in competition and in the classroom,” said Provost and Senior VP for Academic Affairs Dr. Gail Gasparich. “He has so many accomplishments to praise but all have the common characteristic of supporting students and coaches to have what they need to be successful. He was a strong advocate for all of athletics, and he will be missed.”

“I’m excited for this new chapter in my life and the opportunity of a new career challenge,” said Gallagher. “It is one that keeps me in athletics but also allows me to focus more time on my family. I want to thank Dr. Wubah and Dr. Gasparich for their support and leadership. Millersville University and the Department of Athletics are in a great position for success in the future with their leadership.”