HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Girls and women all over the country were honored Wednesday as National Girls & Women in Sports Day was observed in sports at all levels, and the Midstate was no exception.

Milton Hershey hosted Central Dauphin East Wednesday night in a Mid Penn matchup that celebrated the day in a very special way. Both teams were led by female head coaches and the game was officiated by an all-women referee crew. Both coaches and teams wore “Her Court” shirts to honor the day as well.

The Spartans and Panthers came out with a ton of energy in a back and forth first half as Milton Hershey took a 19-13 halftime lead. The Spartans didn’t budge from there on their way to a 40-31 win at home.