HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Milton Hershey came to play in their homecoming game, defeating Lower Dauphin 49-21 on Saturday.

The Spartans persevered through quarterback issues. Senior starter Kenneth Emile was out coming into the game with an injury. And then in the third quarter, backup Jason Burney left the game with an injury. The Spartans turned to freshman third string Elijah Hopkins.

But up 35-14 to start the second half, Milton Hershey leaned heavily on running back Elijah Hopkins who punched in a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

Milton Hershey (5-3) takes to the road on Friday to face Palmyra. The Falcons (4-4) welcome in Hershey next week.