YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two-time World Series Champion Jose Canseco will be holding a Home Run Derby Challenge at the home of the York Revolution, WellSpan Park, on Oct. 15.

The Jose Canseco Home Run Derby Challenge by TBW Charities, Inc. is open to all baseball and softball players with categories for 12 and under, 13 to 17, and 18+. Each group will have four rounds of competition and those that make it to the final round will get to face Canseco.

Participants can register to compete for $75 and will receive an autograph and photo opportunity with Canseco.

Those who prefer just to watch can purchase general admission tickets for $10.

The six-time MLB All-Star outfielder played professionally from 1985 to 2001 after being drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 15th round of the 1982 MLB Junior Amateur Draft out of Carol City High School.

Canseco played with Oakland before going to the Texas Rangers in 1992. Canseco saw action with the Boston Red Socks, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, New York Yankees and the Chicago White Socks throughout his career.

Canseco finished his career with a .266 batting average with 1407 RBI, 1186 runs, 1877 hits and 462 home runs.