PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Collecting baseball cards, or sports cards in general, conjures memories of youth for some, and for others, it is a passion they have carried with them throughout their life.

Some enjoy collecting cards of their favorite team or favorite player while others seek the rarest cards they can acquire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Phillies are no exception and have had players enshrined in cards that have sold for a small fortune.

According to Love of the Game Auctions, these are the Phillies players whose cards have generated the most money:

4. Robin Roberts

A Robin Roberts card sold for $38,400 according to Love of the Game Auctions. Roberts was a right-handed pitcher for the Phillies from 1948-1961 who had an average ERA of 3.60 across his 14 seasons in Philadelphia. Roberts finished second in National League MVP voting in 1952 while he was with the Phillies and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1976.

3. Ed Delahanty

An Ed Delahanty card sold for $63,000 according to Love of the Game Auctions. Delahanty was a left fielder who spent the majority of his career with the Phillies. Delahanty played with the Phillies in 1888, 1889, and then from 1891-1901. Delahanty had seven seasons with the Phillies where he had over 100 RBI and was inducted int the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1945.

2. Mike Schmidt

A Mike Schmidt card sold for $234,000 according to Love of the Game Auctions. Schmidt played his entire career with the Phillies from 1972-1989. Schmidt played third averaging 83.67 runs per year across his 18 seasons and 88.61 RBI. Regarded as one of the greatest third basemen of all time, Schmidt was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1995 and is the Phillies’ all-time home run leader with 548.

1. Sherry Magee

The most expensive card of any Philadelphia player is the 1909 T206 Piedmont Sherry Magee PSA NM-MT 8 card, which sold for $600,000 according to Love of the Game Auctions. A small number of the cards from the 1909-1911 T206 Piedmont collection were printed with “Sherry Magie” on the card instead of Sherry Magee. These mistake cards are very rare and valuable.

Magee played with the Phillies from 1904 to 1914, ten of the 16 years he played in the majors. The left fielder and first baseman had two seasons with over 100 RBI. During one of those seasons, he had over 100 runs scored. He finished his career with more than 2,100 hits.