HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mount Calvary Christian Girls won the 2023 District III Class 1A title on Tuesday, 41-33 over Linville Hill. The Chargers won back-to-back District III titles and it is their second title in school history.

Mount Calvary Christian trailed to start the game, but battled back to build a lead as high as 11 in the third quarter. The Warriors would close that lead to two points in the fourth quarter, but the Chargers stayed in front.

Mount Calvary Christian freshman guard Kylie Masters and junior guard Alivia Rutt led the way for the Chargers both with a team-high 10 points.

Head Coach Phil Ferrari says the back-to-back District III titles are remarkable when you consider this Chargers team graduated four seniors from the 2021-22 team.

“It’s huge to go back-to-back,” Ferrari said. “It’s special to me as a coach, but more importantly, I’m happy for my kids. There’s players that are graduating and don’t get get this opportunity again. So I was really happy to get get those kids a championship this year.”

Linville Hill was led by freshman guard Courtney Good with a game-high 15 points in the loss.

The PIAA District III Championships will crown six girls and six boys champions between Class 1A-6A. The District III Championship games will be held on Tuesday, February 28 and Thursday, March 2 inside the Giant Center in Hershey.