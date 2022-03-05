HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time in school history, the Mount Calvary Christian Girls Basketball team is the PIAA District III Class 1A Champion. The Chargers defeated Christian School of York, 27-26 on Saturday.

This one went down to the wire. The Defenders were down three points in the fourth quarter with 25 seconds left, when Kayleigh Rhine hit a three-pointer to tie things up 26-26.

Mount Calvary Christian’s Sophia Ansel hit a free throw to win the District III Class 1A title.

CSY was led by Rhine with 13 points. Linda Brown chipped in eight points and Rylie Bell had five points in the loss.

Mount Calvary Christian had balanced scoring led by Ansel with seven points. Elena Hatfield and Nessa Fagen both had six points, while Rachel Thomas and Alivia Rutt chipped in three points. Ruth Hynum also had a crucial two points in the fourth quarter.

Both teams will now play in the PIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament in Class 1A.